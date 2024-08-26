American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122,048 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $10,238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $6,970,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $5,711,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.21.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AMH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. 1,950,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,433. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

