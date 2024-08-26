Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Holdings Raised by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,698,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,526,000 after buying an additional 3,879,632 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $114,436,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $106,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

