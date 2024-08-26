Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,902. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.70 and a 200 day moving average of $299.63. The company has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

