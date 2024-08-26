AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 2.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $44,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.18. 637,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.01 and its 200-day moving average is $253.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

