Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 93,417 Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Janus International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,243,000 after acquiring an additional 788,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 66,799 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 163.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,867,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,112,000 after buying an additional 267,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Janus International Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JBI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.36. 1,532,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus International Group

In related news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

