Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Edward H. Frank Sells 500 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.61. 2,532,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,435. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

