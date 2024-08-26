Analysts Set Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Price Target at $3.08

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

BDSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,326,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,874,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biodesix by 74.0% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,779,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,727 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Biodesix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Biodesix has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 85.80% and a negative return on equity of 29,379.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

