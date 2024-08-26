Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Target Price at GBX 5,351

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,351 ($69.53).

ITRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.47) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.57) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,765.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,802.77. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,746 ($48.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,145 ($66.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,509.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,736.84%.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

