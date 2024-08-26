Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Target Price at GBX 5,351

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,351 ($69.53).
ITRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.47) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.57) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Report on Intertek Group
Intertek Group Stock Performance
Intertek Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,736.84%.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intertek Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.