Analyzing DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) & Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taisei 0 0 0 0 N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taisei N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taisei N/A N/A N/A $278.84 0.04 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.31 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -2.04

Taisei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taisei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taisei beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields. It also involved in the redevelopment, public-private partnership/private finance initiative, property management, in-house development, and condominium sales projects. The company was formerly known as Nippon Doboku Corporation and changed its name to Taisei Corporation in 1946. Taisei Corporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

