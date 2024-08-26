Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.17 and last traded at $36.25. 68,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 135,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $666.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). Anterix had a negative net margin of 441.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heard Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,829,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 178,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 140,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

