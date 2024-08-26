Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.69.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.90 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Antero Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

