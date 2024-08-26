Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2024

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHXGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Apiam Animal Health’s previous final dividend of $0.004.

Apiam Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apiam Animal Health

In other Apiam Animal Health news, insider Christopher Richards acquired 311,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$106,606.53 ($72,031.44). Insiders own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About Apiam Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Apiam Animal Health (ASX:AHX)

Receive News & Ratings for Apiam Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apiam Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.