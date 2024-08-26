Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Apiam Animal Health’s previous final dividend of $0.004.

Apiam Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apiam Animal Health

In other Apiam Animal Health news, insider Christopher Richards acquired 311,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$106,606.53 ($72,031.44). Insiders own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About Apiam Animal Health

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

