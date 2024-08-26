Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 112.6% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 74,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.51. 1,874,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $126.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

