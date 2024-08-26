Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Acquires 19,879 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 19,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $627,182.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,827,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,054,880.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 10,400 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $330,096.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.17 per share, for a total transaction of $779,250.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,205 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $783,875.50.

On Friday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 266,976 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,142,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 274,583 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,251,219.15.

On Monday, August 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 53,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $1,479,760.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 75,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.15 per share, with a total value of $2,111,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $4,066,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $5,511,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00.

Appian Stock Up 1.1 %

Appian stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 340,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.47. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 234.57%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair cut shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Appian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Appian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Appian by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.