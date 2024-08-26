Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.53

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 3998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.80, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.36.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

