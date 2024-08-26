Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AQST shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.80. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,709,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

