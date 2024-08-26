ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $29.30 Average PT from Analysts

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MT

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after buying an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.