Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Gap Up to $20.11

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.11, but opened at $20.63. Archrock shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 63,088 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Archrock Trading Up 2.0 %

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Archrock by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 110,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $852,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $1,909,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Archrock by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,113,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,753,000 after buying an additional 1,399,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Archrock by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 912,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 686,242 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile



Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

