Argent Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Post by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POST shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

POST opened at $116.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $116.82.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,546.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

