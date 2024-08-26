Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 50,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 64,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 101,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.84. 27,848,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,024,350. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

