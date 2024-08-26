Aries Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.02. 5,418,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,282. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

