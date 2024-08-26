Aries Wealth Management Sells 356 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aries Wealth Management cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,799,000 after buying an additional 1,389,143 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $118.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,377. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.