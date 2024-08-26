Aries Wealth Management Sells 420 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 257,553 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.68. 1,719,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,879. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

