Astar Price Hits $0.0747 (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $531.48 million and approximately $44.90 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Astar has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,196,856,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,117,633,393 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars.

