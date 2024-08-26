Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Receives $71.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Astera Labs

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Astera Labs Trading Up 5.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000.

Shares of ALAB opened at $41.77 on Friday. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.