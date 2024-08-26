Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Atkore worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $14,986,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the second quarter worth $23,306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 449,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR traded up $5.40 on Friday, reaching $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 834,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,144. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.15. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.31 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,370.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

