Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 3,675 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.1% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $203.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

