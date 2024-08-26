Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,327,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,966,000 after purchasing an additional 558,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,408,000 after purchasing an additional 492,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

