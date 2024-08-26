Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 257,528 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 396,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,893,000 after acquiring an additional 368,962 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $260,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.