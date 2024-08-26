Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $763,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,642,000 after buying an additional 189,324 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 622.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,741 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.0 %

HAL opened at $31.76 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

