Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New $570,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Paychex by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 142,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Paychex by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.52. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $130.15.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

