Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 264 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 104,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.