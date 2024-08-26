ATS (TSE:ATS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.03

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$36.03 and last traded at C$36.44, with a volume of 10570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.61.
ATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.00.
ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$689.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 2.1351351 EPS for the current year.
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
