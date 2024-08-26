AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 58.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,519,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,880,934. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

