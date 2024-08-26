Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Reduced by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.49 and a 200-day moving average of $248.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

