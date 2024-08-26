Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $122.25. 2,446,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,914. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

