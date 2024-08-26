Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.31. 503,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.90 and its 200-day moving average is $255.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.