Bailard Inc. Boosts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,691. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $187.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day moving average is $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

