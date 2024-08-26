Bailard Inc. Buys 2,418 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,549.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,549.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,232 shares of company stock worth $4,100,300. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

BFAM traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

