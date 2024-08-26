Bailard Inc. Buys 2,779 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,835,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in HubSpot by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $498.85. 217,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,243. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.08.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,729,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,424,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,729,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,279 shares of company stock valued at $22,792,225. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.79.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

