Bailard Inc. Buys 3,700 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brink’s by 154.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 119.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.29. 324,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,986. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $64.15 and a 12-month high of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.75.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

