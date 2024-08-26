Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 94,330 Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 94,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEAV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.41. 374,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $819.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 2.08. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

