Bailard Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,286 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,242,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,077. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

