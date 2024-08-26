Bailard Inc. Invests $658,000 in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Avista by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Avista
In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,071.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avista news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,071.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Avista Price Performance
Shares of Avista stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $39.10. 285,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avista Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.84%.
About Avista
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
