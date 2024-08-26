Bailard Inc. Invests $658,000 in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Avista by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,071.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avista news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,071.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on AVA

Avista Price Performance

Shares of Avista stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $39.10. 285,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.