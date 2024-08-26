Bailard Inc. Purchases 1,624 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 217,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $26.16.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

