Bailard Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $217,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $217,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.84. 695,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

