Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in UMB Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.66. 662,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $105.72.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $162,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,208,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $737,440.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $162,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,208,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,719 in the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

