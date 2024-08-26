Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 841,964 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841,964 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.78% of Aehr Test Systems worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth $23,229,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,458,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,067. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of AEHR stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 823,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,228. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $421.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEHR

About Aehr Test Systems

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.