Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,417,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,029 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $123,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 0.9 %

YMM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,908,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

