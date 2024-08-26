Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.48% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $21,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 92.9% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 102,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. 851,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,693. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

